Bangladesh tea prices rally for third week
September 23, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh tea prices rally for third week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DHAKA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for
a third straight week at the weekly auction on Tuesday, on
strong demand for quality leaf despite a higher volume on offer.
    Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 189.34 taka ($2.4) per kg
at the 20th auction of the current marketing season, up from
187.93 taka at the previous week's sale, an executive with
National Brokers said.
    There was robust demand for quality tea, although volume
rose compared with last week, helping prices perk up, the
executive said.
    About 2.03 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 11 percent was unsold. In the previous
auction, about 10 percent of the 1.93 million kg offered went
unsold.
    The next auction will take place on Oct. 6 after a week's
break for the Eid al-Adha celebration.
    The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year that started
in July raised the regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent
to discourage overseas buying. 
    Tea prices fell sharply in the last marketing season on poor
demand from local buyers, as business sentiment was hit by
renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120
people dead and disrupted supplies. 
    The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. 
    Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):


BROKENS
 Bold/Large Brokens                   184-186
 Medium Brokens                       185-187
 Small Brokens                        186-190
 Plain Brokens                        160-170

FANNINGS
 Best Fannings                        191-193
 Good Fannings                        187-190
 Medium Fannings                      184-186
 Plain Fannings                       160-170

DUST
 Pekoe Dust                           not quoted
 Red Dust                             175-209
 Dust                                 180-209
 Churamoni Dust                       185-218

 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
