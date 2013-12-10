Bangladesh opposition Islamist leader wins stay of execution

DHAKA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - An Islamist opposition leader in Bangladesh won a dramatic stay of execution on Tuesday hours before he was due to be hanged, according to his lawyers, allaying fears for now of a violent backlash less than a month before elections are due.

Abdul Quader Mollah, found guilty in February of war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan, was due to be hanged at one minute past midnight (1801 GMT) at Dhaka Central Jail. But his lawyers rushed to petition a judge, who agreed to delay the execution pending a hearing at 10.30 a.m. (Reporting by Serajul Quadir; writing by Mike Collett-White; editing by Ralph Boulton)