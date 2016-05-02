FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh to reject 3rd cargo of 50,000 T Russian wheat on quality woes
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 2, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Bangladesh to reject 3rd cargo of 50,000 T Russian wheat on quality woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, May 2 (Reuters) - Bangladesh will reject another cargo of 50,000 tonnes Russian wheat on concerns over the quality of grains after refusing two cargoes previously, a senior official at the state grains agency said on Monday.

The cargo will be rejected as a lab test confirmed that its quality did not match the specifications set out in the tender, said Ilahi Dad Khan, director of the state grains agency.

The Russian wheat had a test weight of 74.8 kilos per hectolitre against a minimum test weight of 76 kilos and 12.03 percent protein content against 12.50 percent, Khan told Reuters.

The test was done in the presence of a Russian delegation who visited Bangladesh last month after two cargoes of Russian wheat of 100,000 tonnes were rejected.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.