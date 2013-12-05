FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh gets low offer of $313.82/T in wheat purchase tender
December 5, 2013

Bangladesh gets low offer of $313.82/T in wheat purchase tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s state grains buyer received on Thursday a low offer of $313.82 a tonne, including CIF liner out, from Bangkok-based Phoenix Commodities in a tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat, a procurement official said.

Phoenix made the lowest offer among five suppliers competing for the tender, which is a part of a plan by the Directorate General of Food to import 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year, up from about 350,000 tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
