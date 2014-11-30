FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore makes lowest offer at $270/T in Bangladesh wheat tender
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 30, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Glencore makes lowest offer at $270/T in Bangladesh wheat tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Glencore offered to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh for $270 a tonne, the lowest offer in a tender that opened on Sunday, an official at the state grains buyer said.

The price included freight, insurance and other expenses.

The tender is a part of a plan by the Directorate General of Food, the state grains buyer, to ship in 900,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2015.

Four trading companies competed for the first international wheat purchase tender since the current financial year started in July. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jane Baird)

