FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Bangladesh police investigate death of teenage textile worker
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 15, 2016 / 11:09 AM / 8 months ago

Bangladesh police investigate death of teenage textile worker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Police in Bangladesh are investigating the death of a teenager at a textile mill who was killed after a co-worker reportedly pumped air into his body by inserting a compressor hose into his rectum.

Mohammad Yamin, aged around 14, worked at a textile mill in Narayanganj, on the outskirts Dhaka, and died on Wednesday, police official Manjur Quader told Reuters.

"We have arrested the co-worker, who is the main suspect in the case and we are now investigating."

In July, a 10-year-old child worker of a textile mill was killed a similar fashion.

Children under the age of 14 are not allowed to work under Bangladeshi law but child labour is common in a country where nearly a quarter of its 160 million people live the below poverty line of $2 a day.

Bangladesh relies on garments for about 80 percent of its exports and for about 4 million jobs, and is a major supplier of clothes to developed markets in the West.

Accidents and poor conditions in the textile and garment sector are a major concern for foreign buyers.

Last year, a 12-year-old boy working at a motorcycle workshop was killed in the same way after he had tried to quit his job. In November, a speedy trial court sentenced two people to death for the killing the boy.

Reporting by Ruma Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.