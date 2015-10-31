FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two writers and publisher attacked in Bangladesh
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 31, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Two writers and publisher attacked in Bangladesh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Two secular writers and a publisher of a slain blogger were hacked and shot in Dhaka on Saturday, police and witnesses said, the latest in a spate of attacks in Bangladesh on online critics of religious militancy.

Three unknown assailants entered the office of a publishing house and attacked the writers and the man who published slain blogger Avijit Roy’s book, police official Jamal Uddin said.

The attackers locked their victims inside the office before fleeing the scene, he added. They were rushed to a hospital and two of them were in critical conditions.

In February, Islamists radicals killed Roy, 43, a U.S. citizen of Bangladeshi origin and a critic of religious extremism. They seriously injured his wife and fellow blogger, Rafida Bonya Ahmed.

The publisher had filed a complaint with police after being threatened with death on Facebook following the attack on Roy, his friends said.

Since then, four bloggers have been hacked to death in the Muslim-majority nation of 160 million people.

Bangladesh has also been rocked by a series of unusual attacks in recent weeks, which has seen two foreigners shot dead and a bombing at a Shi‘ite shrine in Dhaka that killed two people and wounded dozens. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.