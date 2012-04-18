Bang & Olufsen launches minor share buyback

COPENHAGEN, April 18 (Reuters) - Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen said on Wednesday it would repurchase nearly 87,000 of its own shares up to June 19 to cover obligations under an employee share option programme.

B&O said in a statement the buyback would consist of 86,991 shares, equal to 0.24 percent of the company’s share capital.

The buyback comes under an authorisation from shareholders to buy back up to 10 percent of the company’s stock.

On each business day, B&O will buy a maximum of 9,178 of its shares, equal to 25 percent of the daily average number of the company’s shares traded in March 2012 on the Copenhagen bourse, it said.

Nordea Bank will be the lead manager of the share buyback programme and will buy shares for B&O, the company said. (Reporting by John Acher)