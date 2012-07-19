FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bang & Olufsen in partnership to boost China growth
July 19, 2012

Bang & Olufsen in partnership to boost China growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 19 (Reuters) - Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen aims to accelerate growth in China through a strategic partnership and will raise 177 million crowns ($29.2 million) in a share issue to its two new partners, B&O said on Thursday.

Bang & Olufsen, the maker of up-market stereos and televisions, said it would issue stock equal to an 8.35 percent increase in its existing share capital at market price to privately owned luxury goods distributor Sparkle Roll and to A CAPITAL, a China-Europe growth capital fund.

“The strategic partnership will be important for accelerating our growth in China,” Bang & Olufsen Chief Executive Tue Mantoni said in the statement. ($1 = 6.0652 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)

