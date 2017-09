COPENHAGEN, May 1 (Reuters) - Danish luxury stereo and TV maker Bang & Olufsen A/S said on Thursday : * Appoints new chief financial officer * The new CFO, Anders Aakaer Jensen, joins from a position as group senior vice president corporate finance at Danish Grundfos Holding * Anders Aakær Jensen will take up the position no later than August 15, 2014 Source text for Eikon: