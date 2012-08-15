UPDATE 1-New products brighten Bang & Olufsen outlook for year ahead

* Q4 pretax profit 77 mln DKK vs forecast 59.1 mln

* Sees 2012/13 profits higher than 2011/12 (Adds background, detail)

COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen forecast stronger profits in the year ahead despite worries about the eurozone after new product launches helped it reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profits on Wednesday.

Pretax profits at the maker of upmarket televisions and sound systems surged to 77 million Danish crowns ($12.8 million) in B&O’s March-May fourth quarter, almost 10 times the same period last year.

Analysts had expected an average rise to 59.1 million in a Reuters poll.

Shares in Bang & Olufsen jumped 11 percent to 71.00 crowns, outperforming an unchanged Copenhagen mid-cap index.

Similar to many other European companies which have taken a cautious stance due to the regional debt crisis, Bang & Olufsen Chief Executive Tue Mantoni said there were uncertainties.

“The challenging macroeconomic outlook, the low level of consumer confidence and the company’s high exposure to Europe lead to an uncertain trading environment ahead,” he said in a statement.

But providing guidance for its 2012/13 financial year for the first time, B&O said a strong innovation pipeline would help it reach double-digit revenue growth in the year ahead and a stronger operating margin.

Stronger profits, it said, would be driven mainly by its automotive business - sound systems for luxury cars such as Aston Martin, Audi and Mercedes - and its new brand, B&O PLAY.

Full-year pretax profits of 104 million Danish crowns and revenues of 3.0 billion compared with B&O’s guidance for the year ended in May for a pretax profit of 100 million and revenue exceeding 3.0 billion.

B&O has struggled in the global economic crisis, but said in April that new products launched at the end of the quarter and an expected boost to TV sales from the Olympics and European championships in football would lift it in the fourth quarter.

It said its increase in revenue and profit was partly attributable to the launch of a number of new products such as the BeoSound 5 Encore sound system, the BeoVision 12 plasma television and a new family of wallmounted loudspeakers, BeoLab 12.