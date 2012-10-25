FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Bangua sells $500 mln in notes
October 25, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Bangua sells $500 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Banco Industrial de Guatemala on Thursday
sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $300 million. 
    Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
 
BORROWER: BANGUA

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5.5 PCT     MATURITY    11/01/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 5.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  11/01/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 367.8 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

