FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BTG Pactual engaged in talks to buy Banif's Brazilian unit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2016 / 1:02 AM / a year ago

BTG Pactual engaged in talks to buy Banif's Brazilian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA , the Brazilian investment bank that struggled late last year with the arrest of billionaire founder André Esteves, is currently engaged in talks to acquire the Brazilian unit of Portugal's Banif Banco de Investimento, according to a filing on Monday.

In the securities filing, BTG Pactual said a non-binding offer for Banif's Banco Internacional de Funchal Brasil SA and other unnamed assets has been accepted by shareholders of the Portuguese lender. If the purchase is completed, the Banif Brasil acquisition would represent the equivalent of less than 0.5 percent of BTG Pactual's current assets, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.