Bank of portugal says following Banif bank situation
December 15, 2015 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of portugal says following Banif bank situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Portugal said on Tuesday it is following the financial situation of Banif, adding that it guarantees the stability of the financial system and Banif bank deposits.

The Bank of Portugal added in a statement that Banif is carrying out a restructuring plan and is progressing with the sale of the state’s 60.5 percent stake in the bank.

Shares in Banif have been volatile this week after a news report said there could be a state rescue of the bank, which it has denied. Fears over the bank have been prompted by concerns it may be unable to pay back loans injected by the state during Portugal’s debt crisis.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

