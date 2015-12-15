UPDATE 1-Banif CEO confident of finding buyer for state's stake

(Updates with Bank of Portugal)

LISBON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Portuguese bank Banif is confident the bank will find a buyer for the state’s 60.5 percent stake and the Bank of Portugal will guarantee stability of the financial system and Banif’s deposits.

The statements came after a roller-coaster in Banif’s shares in the past week on concerns it may be unable to pay back loans injected by the state during Portugal’s debt crisis.

Volatility levels rose after a news report there could be a state rescue of the small Madeira-based bank, which has a market capitalisation of about 45 million euros.

“The Bank of Portugal, in close contact with the finance ministry, is following Banif’s situation and as is its competence, guarantees stability of the financial system and the safety of its deposits,” the Bank of Portugal said.

Banif shares were 37 percent higher on Tuesday at 0.0011 euros as after touching a record low in recent days.

Earlier, Banif CEO Jorge Tome told state television channel RTP Madeira that the choice of an investor should be ready by the end of the year out of six potential buyers.

“We basically have six international investors who are analysing Banif,” Tome said. “We are counting on already having the proposals of some investors this week.”

“Depositors and taxpayers can rest easy as Banif has a comfortable liquidity position,” Tome said.

The Bank of Portugal added it is following Banif’s restructuring and progress with the sale of the state’s 60.5 percent stake in the bank.