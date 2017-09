Nov 14 (Reuters) - Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :

* Reported on Thursday 9-month interest income up 10.2 percent to 95.1 million euros

* 9-month operating income up 63.6 percent to 271.3 million euros

* 9-month net loss 154.9 million euros vs net loss 243.5 million euros last year

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 30 Sept. at 9.7 percent

Source text: bit.ly/1v8phdQ

