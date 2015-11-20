Exor agrees to sell stake in Banijay for 60.1 mln euros

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Italian holding group Exor said on Friday it had reached a deal to sell its 17.1 percent stake in independent television production company Banijay for 60.1 million euros ($64 million).

In a statement, Exor said the sale came in the context of Banijay’s merger with Zodiak Media to create one of the world’s largest TV production groups.

Exor, controlled by the Agnelli family, said it would make a capital gain on the operation of 24.8 million euros. ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)