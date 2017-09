BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Banimmo SA : * Says appointed Christian Terlinden as chief executive officer as from January

1(st)2014. * Says Terlinden succeeds Didrik Van Caloen, who will continue as vice-president of board of directors * Terlinden is chief financial officer of Banimmo since 2005 * Says from July 1, executive committee will be composed of Terlinden (CEO), Filip De Poorter (ccoo Belgium)