MOVES-Bahrain's Bank ABC to appoint Wilmot as treasury head - sources

DUBAI/ABU DHABI, May 12 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Bank ABC is set to appoint Christopher Wilmot to head its treasury department, sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Wilmot will start at the Bahraini lender next month, according to two of the sources, with one saying his title would be group head of treasury and financial markets.

The current group treasurer at Bank ABC, John Eldredge, will retire later this year, the two sources said.

Bank ABC was not immediately available to comment.

Wilmot, who had a brief stint at Bank ABC in 1999-2000 according to his LinkedIn page, resigned from First Gulf Bank after four-and-a-half years with the Abu Dhabi-based lender, it confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by David French and Stanley Carvalho, editing by David Evans)