Bank of Ayudhya to invest 6.8-10 bln baht in 2015-17 on IT, branches
April 28, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Ayudhya to invest 6.8-10 bln baht in 2015-17 on IT, branches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand’s fifth-largest lender, said on Tuesday it planned to invest 6.8-10 billion baht ($209-$307 million) in three years to 2017 on information technology and branch expansion.

It would invest 2-3 billion baht per year on information technology upgrades and 8-10 million baht per new branch, the bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Noriaki Goto, told reporters. ($1 = 32.6100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
