RPT-Bank of Ayudhya aims to cut NPLs, adds 100 new branches this year
April 28, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Bank of Ayudhya aims to cut NPLs, adds 100 new branches this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand’s fifth-largest lender, said on Tuesday it aimed to cut non-performing loans this year to 2.5 percent of total lending and add 100 new branches as part of a three-year plan ending 2017.

Non-performing loans at the bank, 76.88 percent-owned by Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), accounted for 2.79 percent of its total lending at end-2014.

The bank planned to tap into retail markets domestically and in neighbouring Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, President and Chief Executive Officer Noriaki Goto told reporters.

Last week, the bank reported a 32 percent rise in first-quarter net profit due to higher loan growth after integration with the Thai unit of MUFG.

Bank of Ayudhya is aiming for loan growth of 7-9 percent in 2015, based on an assumption that the Thai economy will grow 3.8 percent.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
