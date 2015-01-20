FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Ayudhya Q4 net profit jumps as provisions drop
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of Ayudhya Q4 net profit jumps as provisions drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand’s fifth-largest lender, said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit surged more than threefold from a year earlier due mainly to loan growth and lower loan loss provisions.

Net profit jumped 289 percent to 3.97 billion baht ($121.2 million) for the October-December quarter from a year earlier, in line with the mean 3.9 billion baht forecast by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the whole 2014, net profit rose 19 percent to 14.2 billion baht as loan grew 7.3 percent from a year earlier.

Bank of Ayudhya is 76.88 percent owned by Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

$1 = 32.7700 Thai Baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.