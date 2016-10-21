FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya books 11 pct Q3 profit rise, raises 2016 loan target
October 21, 2016 / 8:41 AM / 10 months ago

Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya books 11 pct Q3 profit rise, raises 2016 loan target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Bank of Ayudhya PCL, Thailand's fifth-largest lender, said on Friday its quarterly net profit rose 10.6 percent from a year earlier, boosted by higher net interest income as a result of strong loan growth from retail clients.

Bank of Ayudhya, controlled by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, raised its 2016 loan target range to 8 percent to 9 percent, from 5 percent to 6 percent, after consolidating loans from Cambodia subsidiary Hattha Kaksekar Ltd (HKL), it said in a statement.

In the first nine months of the year, the bank's lending grew 7.7 percent, mainly due to an 11.2 percent jump in retail customers after a broad-based expansion in auto hire-purchase, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans, it said.

Excluding loans from the Cambodia unit, loans grew 6.6 percent, the bank said.

Bank of Ayudhya posted July-September net profit of 5.83 billion baht ($166 million), higher than the 4.9 billion baht of a year earlier and the 5.53 billion baht average of four analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

At the end of September, non-performing loans fell to 2.10 percent of total loans, a new low since the Asian financial crisis, versus 2.20 percent at the end of June.

The recent acquisition of HKL was a milestone for Bank of Ayudhya, which has expanded into four Southeast Asian neighbours - Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam - said President and Chief Executive Noriaki Goto.

After the earnings announcement, Bank of Ayudhya shares rose as much as 2 percent to 36.75 baht, outperforming a 0.33 percent rise in Thailand's main stock price index. ($1 = 35.1000 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
