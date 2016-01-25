FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Bank Negara needs to raise around 4 trln rph in debt in 2016 - CEO
January 25, 2016 / 6:03 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Bank Negara needs to raise around 4 trln rph in debt in 2016 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-controlled Bank Negara plans to raise around 4 trillion rupiah ($289.02 million) in negotiable certificate of deposits (NCDs) and bonds in 2016, its Chief Executive Achmad Baiquni told reporters on Monday.

The bank has proposed a plan for NCD issuance to Indonesia’s banking regulator and is waiting for approval, said Panji Irawan, its treasury director, adding that the bond issuance would be after that. ($1 = 13,840.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

