Rally leaves second tier peripheral banks behind

* Second tier increasingly left behind national champions

* MPS, Sabadell and others reliant on domestic demand

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - Lacklustre demand for the debt of some of Europe’s second tier financial institutions this week was a stark reminder that despite the ECB throwing its weight behind peripheral sovereigns and their banks, many investors are yet to be convinced to take the plunge.

Demand for new senior and covered bond transactions from Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banco Sabadell and Banco Espanol de Credito barely exceeded the deals’ sizes, in sharp contrast with the large order books seen a couple of weeks ago for the likes of Intesa Sanpaolo and Santander.

“Bring out your dead, is how you could describe some of the deals we have seen in recent days,” said a head of European FIG DCM. “If you are a peripheral name that is severely challenged on capital and going through a painful restructuring, the wholesale markets are likely to remain challenging, at least at this point in time.”

Bankers were in agreement that MPS’ EUR500m two-year senior unsecured priced at 450bp over mid-swaps - the first time the issuer had been to the senior market since a EUR1.25bn two-year priced at the end of February at 365bp over swaps - was a step too far.

And even the transaction falling within the LTRO’s three-year safety net did not give investors quite enough comfort. “The fact that they can finance themselves does not mean they have enough capital,” said a banker. “Who’s to say that you won’t end up being haircut further down the road?”

The issuer had to rely heavily on domestic demand, with 76% of the transaction selling there, echoing Banco Sabadell’s EUR500m two-year covered bond that only limped over the line. The issuer placed 66% of its deal domestically, as many other investors’ credit committees would not allow them to buy.

“Domestic demand is all these guys have,” said a syndicate banker. “You won’t get accounts like a BlackRock caring for these names.”

The European Senior Financials index was quoted at around 190bp on Friday morning according to Markit data, well inside the 322bp level hit in the middle of December last year and the 301bp mark hit in early June during the worst of the sovereign crisis, and close to the 180bp low from the end of March 2012.

SECOND TIER PRICING DETERIORATION

But pricing levels are not improving for the second tier names. Sabadell paid 125bp more this time around than it did in February for a deal at the same tenor.

Again, this contrasts with the improvement in spreads seen for UniCredit and Intesa in recent days on the back of the ECB’s proposed sovereign bond buying programme.

A EUR1bn seven-year covered bond priced for Intesa Sanpaolo on Thursday came 45bp tighter than where UniCredit was able to print a five-year bond in August.

Bankers believe that this trend is likely to remain deeply entrenched and that the issue runs deep.

“This was always going to be the result of the SIFI [systemically important financial institutions] process and I am not surprised to see the gap between the haves and have-nots widen further,” said a head of FIG syndicate.

“Some banks believe that not being a SIFI is a good thing because you don’t have to hold so much capital. However, we’ve argued that it is actually a good thing for senior holders, as the chances of being haircut on your holdings or restructured are a lot higher in a non-SIFI than they are in a SIFI.” (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)