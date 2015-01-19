FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss franc complicates GE's plan to sell Bank BPH - regulator
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Swiss franc complicates GE's plan to sell Bank BPH - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The surge in the Swiss franc will make it more difficult for General Electric to sell its Polish Bank BPH to a domestic rival, the head of Poland’s regulator KNF said on Monday.

“If we were to decide on that today, we would not allow (another Polish bank with a big portfolio of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages) to take over BPH,” Andrzej Jakubiak told Reuters.

Jakubiak also said that Poland should wait at least three months before taking decisions that could adress the problem of Swiss franc, that unexpectedly rose last week to 4.3 zlotys from 3.6 zlotys.

“I think the period of minimum of three months is needed before markets will get used to living with this situation,” he added. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.