Indonesia's Bank Rakyat to issue $921 mln bonds from 2016-director

JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk plans to issue around 12 trillion rupiah ($921 million) worth of bonds in stages from 2016 to 2018, a director said on Thursday.

The bond proceeds will be used to diversify Bank Rakyat’s source of funding, director Haru Kusmahargyo told reporters. He declined to give more details.

Fitch Ratings expects Bank Rakyat and two other state-owned lenders, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk and PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk, to continue delivering “healthy profitability” in 2015 despite rising inflation and high interest rates.

“Their earnings are likely to be supported by a recovery in credit growth and manageable credit costs, as loan-quality deterioration is expected to be modest,” Fitch said. ($1 = 13,030.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)