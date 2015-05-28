FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Bank Rakyat hires adviser to sell stake in planned insurance arm-exec
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Bank Rakyat hires adviser to sell stake in planned insurance arm-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s second largest bank by assets PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has appointed JPMorgan to help sell a stake in a life insurance unit which the lender is in the process of buying, director Haru Koesmahargyo told Reuters on Thursday.

Bank Rakyat is currently taking over the ownership of BRIngin Life, the insurance unit, from BRI’s pension fund, Koesmahargyo said. It is yet to set a value for the potential share sale and plans to keep at least 50 percent control of the insurance unit, he said.

The share sale is expected to be concluded before the end of the year, Koesmahargyo said (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.