FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TPG to sell $462 mln stake in Indonesia's Bank Tabungan to Summit Global
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 18, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

TPG to sell $462 mln stake in Indonesia's Bank Tabungan to Summit Global

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk said on Wednesday that a unit of private equity firm TPG Capital will sell a 17.5 percent stake in the lender to Summit Global Capital Management for 5.93 trillion rupiah ($461.8 million)

The transaction price is 5,800 rupiah per share, Bank Tabungan said in a stock exchange filing. Bank Tabungan shares last traded at 4,060 rupiah.

After the stake sale, TPG Nusantara will own 8.38 percent of Bank Tabungan and Summit Global will hold 20 percent, the Indonesian bank said.

Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc held 40.4 percent of Bank Tabungan as of September 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 12,840.00 rupiah Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.