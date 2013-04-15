European bank capital ratios strengthen "significantly" - report

LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - The risk-weighted capital ratios of the 32 largest European banks strengthened significantly in 2012, according to a new report published by CreditSights, with the median Core Tier 1 ratio under Basel 2.5 increasing by 138bp to 11.23% over the course of the year.

The continued rise in bank capital ratios is a “well-established trend”, according to CreditSights analysts Simon Adamson, John Raymond and Puja Poojara. Much of this is due to banks slashing risk-weighted assets (RWA) and bolstering capital via retained earnings and liability management exercises.

The report comes at a time when doubts persist over the ability of lower-rated peripheral institutions to fund themselves in public debt markets. After a decent start to the year, a series of events including the Cyprus bailout has deterred shakier borrowers from issuing in recent weeks.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) and Portugal’s Banco Espirito Santo figure towards the bottom of CreditSights’ bank capital rankings with ratios of 9.14% and 9.77% respectively, although MPS has since been boosted by a EUR2.2bn capital injection in February.

Struggling Spanish lender Bankia was excluded from the report on account of providing little detail on its 2012 capital ratios, and because it is undergoing a major restructuring. Bailed-out Belgian lender Dexia was also absent from the rankings for similar reasons.

Most European banks’ Core Tier 1 ratios fell within a 10% to 14% range at the end of 2012, noted CreditSights. The sturdiest banks by this measure are found in Switzerland, which required firms to be fully Basel III compliant by the beginning of 2013. UBS headed the list with 19.05% Core Tier 1 after implementing the most stringent RWA reductions across the sector of 20% over 2012.

RWAs fell by an average of 7% in 2012 as banks looked to streamline their businesses instead of issuing costly equity to boost capital ratios. Deutsche Bank, for instance, established a non-core operations unit in the second half of 2012 with the aim of shedding EUR100bn of RWA from its balance sheet by the end of the first quarter of this year to bolster its capital position.

In particular, the banking sector has focused on market risk RWAs, which fell by an average of 15% in 2012, according to CreditSights. Many institutions have sought to offload capital-intensive legacy business lines over the past year, such as credit correlation books, while also examining regulatory capital relief trades on loan books and derivatives counterparty risk exposures.

Banks have also looked to boost Core Tier 1 capital by buying back hybrid and subordinated debt at discount prices, according to the report, causing hybrids as a proportion of Tier 1 capital to drop from 12% to 9% over the course of 2012. CreditSights expects banks to consider replacing these legacy bonds with new Additional Tier 1 instruments when the EU’s Capital Requirements Directive 4 is finalised.

Elsewhere, the report noted a market shift towards focusing on “fully-loaded” or “fully-phased” Common Equity Tier 1 ratios, based on the Basel III framework that is set to kick in at the start of 2019.

The average, fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio for European banks at the end of 2012 ratio stood at a “healthy” 10.2%, said CreditSights. However, the analysts noted that it is not clear whether banks are calculating ratios in the same way. (Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)