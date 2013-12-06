Barclays, Credit Suisse unearth investor goldmine for AT1

* Investors place more than USD35bn of orders for top European bank capital

LONDON, Dec 6 (IFR) - Barclays and Credit Suisse laid to rest any doubts about the strength of global investor demand for Additional Tier 1 capital from European banks when they attracted the US dollar equivalent of more than USD35bn of demand for their bonds in the past week.

Barclays, fresh from its blowout USD2bn 8.25% perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 in November, became the first bank to show that the market in euros for the equity-like securities is as deep as that in US dollars.

The offering attracted an impressive EUR12bn of orders for a EUR1bn 8.00% perpetual non-call seven.

Meanwhile, an avalanche of USD19bn of orders descended upon Credit Suisse for its USD2.25bn 7.5% perpetual non-call 10-year AT1.

Together they proved demand for the high-risk securities has expanded beyond what many thought possible.

As recently as September, Banco Popular issued just EUR500m of a perp non-call five Additional Tier 1 on EUR1.5bn of demand, while Credit Agricole issued a USD1bn 20-year non-call five CoCo Tier 2 that only found around USD250m of US investor interest.

“Previously the question was: can it be done? Now the question is: how much can be done?” said Chris Tuffey, head of European debt syndicate in London at Credit Suisse.

The size and strength of the global investor base for such securities had been one of the greatest sources of concern for European bank treasurers, as they stare at the mountain of AT1 capital they need to sell in order to comply with Basel III capital and leverage ratio requirements.

According to analysts at JP Morgan, based on a peer group of 25 European banks, total issuance of Additional Tier 1 capital is likely to reach EUR31bn in 2014.

But the stable interest rate backdrop and the fact that these securities are being sold at levels usually seen on Triple C rated junk bonds are pushing investors from across the world to take on the paper.

Investor interest was also helped by clarification of European Capital Requirement Regulation rules, and the kind of structures allowed under each jurisdiction.

“We now have the clarity that we need to build this critical asset class for the European banking sector,” said Steven Penketh, managing director in Group Treasury at Barclays.

The rising number of AT1 transactions is another factor that has helped investor interest, as the product becomes more familiar.

In late November Nationwide issued GBP500m perpetual Core Capital Deferred Shares, while BBVA, Banco Popular, Societe Generale, Barclays and Credit Suisse now all have outstanding AT1 securities. The product has now been issued in US dollars, euros and Swiss francs.

“A year and a half ago it was much more difficult to trade in and out of these things,” said a FIG banker in New York.

“But now you have a bigger universe of deals to play with, so that means you can make assumptions on what is the cheapest among them and profit from dislocations in the market.”

DIFFERENT STROKES

Price discovery has also improved for different features in AT1 transactions.

AT1 securities from UK banks have to convert to equity if a bank’s common equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets ratio drops below 7%, and dividend payments on the AT1 securities can be stopped at a bank’s discretion, without having to halt equity dividends at the same time.

Credit Suisse’s AT1s, on the other hand, have a much lower trigger - 5.125% - as well as dividend stoppers, but are permanently written down if the trigger is tripped.

European investors clearly prefer the equity conversion feature.

“Having the equity conversion structure [as opposed to a permanent write-down] helped to build incremental demand from European investors,” said Penketh.

“This is more a volume driver as opposed to a pricing advantage at present. When the market has matured, we would expect these contrasting structural features to be assessed on a relative value basis, generating a clear pricing differential.”

US investors, in contrast, value the dividend stopper - which helped Credit Suisse price at its AT1s last week at 7.5% versus the 8.25% on the Barclays’ US dollar AT1 in November.

“Our concern with these kinds of securities is not always the buffer to the trigger, but the buffer to the coupon being turned off at the discretion of the bank,” said Jim Switzer, global head of credit trading at Alliance Bernstein in New York.

“These banks don’t want to turn the coupons off if it means they have to also stop paying dividends on equity, so having the dividend stopper in a deal is very valuable to us.”

Hedge funds still dominate some trades - about half of Nationwide’s deal, for instance, about a third was sold to hedgies - but Barclays and Credit Suisse found solid recurring interest among 10 to 15 top global asset managers - in both US dollars and euros.

Incremental demand has built especially in euros, although Germany and the Netherlands could do with some investor development, say bankers.

In the Barclays euro trade, fund managers took 61%, hedge funds 21%, private banks 9%, insurance/pension funds 5%, banks 2% and others 2%.

In the US more traditional fixed income investors are treating the recent US Tier 1 and 2 CoCos like high-yield bonds.

“There’s a lot of high-yield investors getting their hands around these structures,” said one US investor. “These AT1s are offering Triple C yields for what we don’t consider to be Triple C risk.”

The trades have been priced to perform. “They have to leave meat on the bone to get people to buy it and own it,” said one market participant in New York.

CONTINUING RUSH

The rush in both euros and US dollar AT1s is expected to continue in the months to come, as banks anxiously work to get ahead of the inevitable return of rate volatility.

US bank capital Tier 1 securities were the worst performing fixed income asset class from May to September when Fed tapering fears were at fever pitch.

The fixed-to-floating structures, however, have shown an ability to recover lost ground and with the AT1s offering a 50bp-90bp pickup in yield versus US bank perpetual preferreds, US investors feel they have adequate cushion against any credit spread widening if bond prices plunge gain in tandem with rate rises.

“If you expect spreads to tighten as banks continue to improve their balance sheets and if the AT1 is priced with a high enough reset rate at the back-end to alleviate extension risk, then theoretically the securities should still hold their value in a steadily rising rate environment,” one investor said.