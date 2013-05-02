FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulators mull steps to strengthen bank capital standards - WSJ
May 2, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. regulators mull steps to strengthen bank capital standards - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators are considering requiring certain large, complex banks to maintain a minimum level of unsecured long-term debt to ensure that creditors bear any losses if a firm collapses, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp also see a benefit in having banks issue such debt since it would reduce reliance on volatile short-term funding markets, the Journal said. ()

However, such long-term debt could be expensive for banks to issue since it would have to carry a higher interest rate to reflect the risk that creditors take in assuming an unsecured position, according to the paper.

