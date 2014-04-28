FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Bank Central Asia posts 27 pct rise in Q1 net
April 28, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Bank Central Asia posts 27 pct rise in Q1 net

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 28 (Reuters) - PT Bank Central Asia , Indonesia’s biggest bank by market value, reported on Monday a 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit compared to the same period last year, lifted by strong loan demand from large corporations.

The bank posted a net profit of 3.7 trillion rupiah ($319.94 million) for the three months ended March.

“The loan portfolio continued to grow, while maintaining loan quality,” said Jahja Setiaatmadja, the company’s president director. ($1 = 11,564.50 rupiahs) (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

