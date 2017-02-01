FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-S.Korea's Kookmin to sell stake in Kazakh lender
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 1, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-S.Korea's Kookmin to sell stake in Kazakh lender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context)

ALMATY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's Kookmin Bank plans to sell its 41.93 percent stake in Kazakhstan's Bank CenterCredit to a group of Kazakh investors that includes Tsesnabank, CenterCredit said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

Among the buyers is also CenterCredit chairman Bakhytbek Baiseitov, who also plans to purchase a 10 percent stake from the International Finance Corporation, a private-sector arm of the World Bank, CenterCredit said.

CenterCredit, Kazakhstan's fifth-biggest lender with assets of $4.1 billion, provided no pricing details in the statement. Tsesnabank is Kazakhstan's third-biggest lender by assets.

Kookmin bought a 30 percent stake in CenterCredit for about $500 million in 2008, just before Kazakhstan's banking system was hit by the fallout from the United States sub-prime mortgage meltdown. Kookmin said at the time that it would eventually become a controlling shareholder. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.