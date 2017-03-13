FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Indonesia's BCA posts 14.4 pct rise in 2016 net profit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2017 / 9:37 AM / 5 months ago

Indonesia's BCA posts 14.4 pct rise in 2016 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 13 (Reuters) - Indonesian lender PT Bank Central Asia Tbk reported on Monday a 14.4 percent rise in 2016 net profit, helped by a lower cost of funds.

Indonesia's biggest bank by market value posted a net profit of 20.6 trillion rupiah ($1.54 billion) for the full year ended Dec. 31, up from 18.0 trillion rupiah a year ago.

That came in slightly above an average net profit estimate of 20.0 trillion rupiah by 21 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 13,357.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.