July 23, 2014 / 9:33 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Bank Central Asia posts 24 pct rise in first-half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Bank Central Asia Tbk on Wednesday posted a rise of 24 percent in first-half net profit, lifted by strong net interest income.

Indonesia’s biggest bank by market value reported net profit of 7.85 trillion rupiah ($682.9 million) for the six months ended June versus around 6.3 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

Net interest income jumped 25 percent while loans grew 14 percent, the bank said. ($1=11,495.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

