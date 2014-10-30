FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Bank Central Asia posts 18 pct rise in 9-mth profit to Sept
October 30, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Bank Central Asia posts 18 pct rise in 9-mth profit to Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest bank by market value, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, on Thursday reported a rise of nearly 18 percent in net profit for the nine months ended September.

The lender posted net profit of 12.2 trillion rupiah ($1.01 billion), up 17.7 percent from the year earlier period.

Loans grew 10.6 percent on the year to 330.7 trillion rupiah, while combined net interest income and non-interest income grew 22.9 percent, the bank said at a briefing. ($1=12,120.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

