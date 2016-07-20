Indonesia's Bank Central Asia H1 profit rises 12 pct

JAKARTA, July 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's biggest lender by market value, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA), reported on Wednesday a 12.1 percent rise in net profit for the first half of 2016, lifted by growth in current and savings accounts as well as lower cost of funds.

The bank posted a net profit of 9.6 trillion rupiah ($732.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, up from 8.5 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

"Solid current and savings accounts growth and reduced cost of funds allowed BCA to maintain a healthy net interest margin even with reduction in interest rates across lending segments," BCA President-Director Jahja Setiaatmadja said in a statement.

Oustanding loans at the end of June grew 11.5 percent to 387 trillion rupiah from a year earlier. Non-performing loans however climbed to 1.4 percent from 0.7 percent. ($1 = 13,110.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)