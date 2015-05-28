Banks oppose NYC law fostering services in low-income areas

(Reuters) - A recent banking law being enforced by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is improperly using the power of the city’s purse to pressure banks into improving services in lower-income neighborhoods, a new lawsuit alleges.

Filed on Tuesday by the New York State Bankers Association, the lawsuit said the Responsible Banking Act was turning the city into a banking regulator, putting it in conflict with federal and state officials who have exclusive authority to supervise banks. Filed in Manhattan federal court by lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell, the suit seeks a permanent injunction blocking the city’s law.

