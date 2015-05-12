FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Dhofar to issue dollar Tier 1 bonds, to meet investors from Thurs
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar to issue dollar Tier 1 bonds, to meet investors from Thurs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Dhofar, the sultanate’s second-largest lender by assets, has picked three banks to arrange fixed income meetings starting on Thursday for a potential capital-boosting perpetual bond issue, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The lender, rated BBB-plus by Fitch and A3 by Moody‘s, chose National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank as global coordinators. They are joined by Emirates NBD Capital as lead arrangers for the fixed income meetings.

The U.S. dollar bonds would boost the bank’s Tier 1 (core) capital, the document showed. The size and tenor of the bonds were not specified.

Investor meetings will be held in Hong Kong on Thursday, Singapore on Friday and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, concluding in London on Monday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

