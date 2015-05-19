FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2015 / 5:17 AM / 2 years ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar IPTs for $300 mln perpetual bond in 7 pct area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Dhofar has set initial price thoughts for a $300 million no-grow, non-call five-year perpetual bond issue in the 7 percent area, according to lead managers.

Books have opened and the issue is expected to be this week’s business, with pricing potentially being done as early as on Tuesday.

Earlier Bank Dhofar, the sultanate’s second-largest lender by assets, picked National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank as global coordinators of the Tier 1 issue. They were joined by Emirates NBD Capital as lead arrangers for fixed income meetings, which ended on Monday in London. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

