Oman's Bank Dhofar launches a $300 mln perpetual bond - leads
May 19, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar launches a $300 mln perpetual bond - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Dhofar has launched a $300 million non-call five-year perpetual bond, which is set to price later on Tuesday, a document from lead managers said.

The sultanate’s second-largest lender by assets set final pricing at 6.85 percent payable semi annually, the document showed, at the tighter end of its previous price guidance of 6.85-6.90 percent.

Initial price guidance bond was given at around 7 percent earlier in the day.

The bank, rated A3 by Moody’s and BBB+ Fitch, had mandated National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank as the global coordinators of the Tier 1 issue. They were joined by Emirates NBD Capital as lead arrangers for fixed income meetings, which ended on Monday in London.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
