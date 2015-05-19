FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman's Bank Dhofar narrows price guidance on $300 mln perpetual dollar bond
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar narrows price guidance on $300 mln perpetual dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Dhofar has tightened price guidance for a $300 million no-grow, non-call five-year perpetual bond issue, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The sultanate’s second-largest lender by assets has revised price guidance to the range of 6.85 to 6.90 percent, the document stated, tighter than the initial price guidance in the 7 percent area set earlier in the say.

National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank are the global coordinators of the Tier 1 issue. They were joined by Emirates NBD Capital as lead arrangers for fixed income meetings, which ended on Monday in London.

The deal has attracted orders over $700 million, the document showed, adding that books will go subject at 12.30 London time. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editin by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.