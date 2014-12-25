Oman's Bank Dhofar to raise capital as much as $300 mln, issue debt

DUBAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Dhofar, the third-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, plans to boost its capital by issuing up to 115.5 million rials ($300 million) of Tier 1 capital instruments in 2015, it said on Thursday.

In addition, the bank said it would issue up to $500 million of senior non-capital debt instruments in the next four years.

Both plans would aim to support growth in coming years and would require shareholder and regulatory approvals, Bank Dhofar said. It did not give details of the planned capital or debt instruments. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)