7 months ago
Oman's Bank Dhofar proposes lower 2016 dividend
January 26, 2017 / 4:27 AM / 7 months ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar proposes lower 2016 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Oman's Bank Dhofar, the second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed paying a cash dividend of 13.5 percent plus 7.5 percent bonus shares for 2016.

For 2015, the bank proposed a dividend of 15 percent cash and 10 percent bonus shares.

Earlier this month the bank posted a 19.6 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 10.75 million rials ($27.92 million), according to Reuters calculations.

$1 = 0.3850 Omani rials Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

