FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman Bank Dhofar proposes 2015 dividend of 15 pct cash, 10 pct bonus shares
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2016 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Oman Bank Dhofar proposes 2015 dividend of 15 pct cash, 10 pct bonus shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Bank Dhofar, the second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, has proposed paying a dividend of 15 percent cash plus 10 percent bonus shares for 2015.

The dividend is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

For 2014, the bank proposed a cash dividend of 5 percent, plus a bonus share issue of 15 percent.

Bank Dhofar earlier this month posted a 32 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit of 13.4 million rials ($34.84 million), according to Reuters calculations.

$1 = 0.3846 Omani rials Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.