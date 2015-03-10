FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman's Bank Dhofar cuts proposed cash dividend on c.bank advice
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar cuts proposed cash dividend on c.bank advice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Dhofar has cut its proposed cash dividend for 2014 to 5 percent from 10 percent based on the recommendation of the sultanate’s central bank, Dhofar said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank did not explain the reasoning behind the recommendation, but said it would increase its bonus share issue to 15 percent from 10 percent.

Bank Sohar, which is in talks on a possible merger with Dhofar, and non-banking financial firm Taageer Finance Co said earlier this week that they had also reduced proposed cash dividends for 2014 on the advice of the central bank.

The central bank has not issued a public policy statement about its advice on its website. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.