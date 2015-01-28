Oman Bank Dhofar proposes 10 pct cash, 10 pct bonus share dividend

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Dhofar, the third-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, has proposed a 10 percent cash dividend for 2014 plus a 10 percent bonus share issue, the lender said on Wednesday, less than what it paid for 2013.

The bank’s proposed 2014 dividend is equivalent to 0.010 rials ($0.03) per share in cash and one free share for every 10 a shareholder owns, according to a statement to Muscat’s bourse.

This compares to a 14 percent cash dividend plus bonus shares of 11 percent that the bank paid for 2013.

Bank Dhofar’s fourth-quarter net profit rose 9.2 percent to 10.2 million rials. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)