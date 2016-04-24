FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Dhofar offers terms of proposed merger to Bank Sohar
April 24, 2016 / 6:17 AM / a year ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar offers terms of proposed merger to Bank Sohar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Dhofar, in talks with Bank Sohar on a possible merger, said on Sunday that it communicated the terms for a deal to its smaller rival after completing due diligence.

Bank Dhofar, the sultanate’s second-largest lender by assets, said the financial and legal due diligence concluded on April 23, it said in a bourse statement.

The terms of the merger were not disclosed.

Bank Sohar, Oman’s fifth-largest lender, is considering the terms offered which may be subject to further discussion and negotiation, the statement said.

The merger would create the country’s second-largest bank with a market capitalisation of $1.81 billion and assets of $13.69 billion, Thomson Reuters data shows. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Tom Arnold)

