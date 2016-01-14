FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman's Bank Dhofar Q4 net profit rises 32 pct - Reuters
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2016 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar Q4 net profit rises 32 pct - Reuters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Dhofar, the second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, posted a 32 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations.

The lender made a profit of 13.4 million rials ($34.81 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared to 10.1 million rials in the same period last year, according to Reuters calculations based on its earnings statement.

Gulf Baader Capital Markets forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 10.0 million rials.

Bank Dhofar made a net profit of 46.8 million rials in 2015, up 15.6 percent on the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing.

Bank Dhofar, which entered into a non-binding merger agreement with smaller rival Bank Sohar in July, said net loans and advances rose 21.1 percent year-on-year to 2.72 billion rials as of Dec. 31.

Deposits over the same period gained 4.4 percent to 2.59 billion rials on Dec. 31, the statement added. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting By Tom Arnold. Editing by Nadia Saleem)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.